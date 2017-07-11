Lawmakers urge SEC to stop Chicago Stock Exchange’s China deal

Eleven members of Congress asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to stop the sale of the Chicago Stock Exchange to a group led by China-based investors, saying the regulator lacks the ability to monitor foreign buyers.



The proposal to sell privately owned CHX for an undisclosed amount to a consortium led by Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group (CCEG) has drawn attention because it would be the first time a US exchange has been bought by Chinese investors. There are also US investors in the group.



CCEG could not be reached by press time on Monday.



CHX declined to comment.



The SEC, which reviews proposed mergers involving exchanges to ensure that they comply with federal regulations and appropriately self-police their brokerage members, said in early June it would take up to another 60 days to make a decision on the sale.



CHX is a niche player in the US equities market, executing less than 0.5 percent of US stock transactions.



Casin Group, located in Southwest China's Chongqing Province, is a privately held company that invests in real estate development and financial holdings. It said its long-term goal is to list Chinese companies in the US through CHX, which has locations in Chicago and New Jersey.





