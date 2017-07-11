Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/11 23:55:31
5.95 million tons
The total volume of steel production that has been cut in the first half of 2017 by State-owned companies due to a capacity glut.
9.8 billion
The number of packages handled by courier services in the second quarter of 2017, up 31.3 percent year-on-year, media reported on Tuesday.
1.86 trillion yuan
The local government debt issued in the first half of 2017 in China, which was relatively lower than the same period in 2016, media reported on Tuesday.
50 billion yuan
The size of the industry fund that will be set up to support information technology development in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
16.8 percent
The growth rate in semiconductor revenues forecasted for 2017. Total revenues of the industry are expected to reach $400 billion, according to Gartner.