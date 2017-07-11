The next generation

AG2R La Mondiale rider Jan Bakelants of Belgium looks at his wife and child as he prepares for Stage 10 of the 2017 Tour de France, a 178-kilometer stage from Perigueux to Bergerac on Tuesday. German Marcel Kittel claimed his fourth victory in 10 stages as he powered to an impressive win in a bunch sprint. His compatriot John Degenkolb was second and Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen took third place. Britain's Chris Froome finished safe in the bunch to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey. Photo: CFP