Cutting production capacity leads to higher prices

China's centrally administered State-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw their combined profits surge 15.8 percent year-on-year to 721.8 billion yuan ($106 billion) in the first half of 2017, the country's top SOE regulator said on Tuesday.



These SOEs posted a combined revenue of 12.5 trillion yuan in the first six months of 2017, up 16.8 percent year-on-year, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). In June alone, these SOEs' combined profits were 159.7 billion yuan, hitting a record monthly high.



Centrally administered SOEs saw profits grow in the first half of 2017, mainly due to the stable economy and the further advance of supply-side structural reform, Shen Ying, chief accountant of SASAC, said at the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Tuesday.



The good profitability performance of centrally administered SOEs is, to some extent, "related with the enterprises' operational change and strategic adjustment such as mergers and acquisitions and supply-side structural reform," Liang Jun, a research fellow at the Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Supply-side structural reform includes cutting housing inventories, tackling debt overhang and eliminating superfluous industrial capacity.



For example, trimming excess capacity, an important part of supply-side structural reform, has led to price hikes in the heavy chemical industry, bringing about profits, Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The country reduced steel capacity by 5.95 million tons in the first half of 2017, and cut coal capacity by 6.59 million tons. This fulfills the annual target to cut steel capacity ahead of schedule.



Meanwhile, there are a large amount of centrally administered SOEs including advanced manufacturing and high-tech industries contributing to drive growth, noted Shen. For instance, investment by heavy equipment manufacturers increased 12.9 percent in the first half of 2017 year-on-year.



Mixed-ownership reform aims to bring innovation to the State-owned enterprise system, an important part of SOE reform.



Mixed-ownership reform has expanded into about 69 percent of centrally administered SOEs and their subsidiaries since a key Party meeting in 2013, according to a People's Daily report in June.



There are still some problems. Private investors seem reluctant to buy stakes in the SOEs as they have concerns over whether they can get enough say in management decisions, experts noted.



"For private firms, they mostly focus on short-term profitability. It is more of a financial investment," Dong noted.



Of 102 centrally administered SOEs, 99 were profitable, said Shen.