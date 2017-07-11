Hertha sign son of star

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/7/11 23:58:40
The Klinsmann name made a return to the German soccer league on Tuesday as Hertha Berlin signed the son of former US coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann.
Jonathan Klinsmann, 20, goalkeeper with the US under-20 national team, has been given an undisclosed contract after two weeks on trial with the Bundesliga club.
Hertha plan to make Klinsmann junior their third-choice goalkeeper, behind Norway's Rune Jarstein and ex-Bayern Munich shot-stopper Thomas Kraft.
His father Jurgen has been a member of Hertha since 2004, while his grandfather Siegfried was born close to Berlin and was also a Hertha fan.