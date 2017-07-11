Hertha sign son of star

The Klinsmann name made a return to the German soccer league on Tuesday as Hertha Berlin signed the son of former US coach and Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann.



Jonathan Klinsmann, 20, goalkeeper with the US ­under-20 national team, has been given an undisclosed contract after two weeks on trial with the Bundesliga club.



Hertha plan to make Klinsmann junior their third-choice goalkeeper, behind Norway's Rune Jarstein and ex-Bayern Munich shot-stopper Thomas Kraft.



His father Jurgen has been a member of Hertha since 2004, while his grandfather Siegfried was born close to Berlin and was also a Hertha fan.

