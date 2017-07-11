Arnautovic asks to leave

Stoke City midfielder Marko Arnautovic has put in a request to leave the Premier League side after four seasons, but the final decision rests with the club, manager Mark Hughes said. The Austria international has been a prominent figure at Stoke since 2013, scoring 26 goals and providing 32 assists in more than 100 matches.



He signed a new four-year deal last year. But media reports suggest he has been looking for a move - with West Ham the top suitor - since Stoke ended last season 13th in the league.



"Marko and his people have put in a transfer request but that happens on occasions. Any comings and goings are at our discretion and it's our decision ultimately," Hughes told Stoke's Sentinel newspaper.





