Russia mulls ‘retaliatory steps’ in diplomatic row with US

Russia is ready to expel about 30 US diplomats and seize US state property in retaliation for Washington's sanctions, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing Russian media.
The threat came from Russian foreign ministry sources, quoted by the daily Izvestia. Other Russian officials have made similar statements recently.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday through Russia State Rossiya 24 TV channel that Moscow is outraged that the US has not yet resolved the issue of Russia's diplomatic property seized in the US.
"It is just shameful for the US to leave this situation hanging in the mid-air," Lavrov said, adding that the outgoing administration of US President Barack Obama had tried to "poison to a maximum US Russian ties" when it made the move last December.
Moscow is considering retaliatory steps, Lavrov said. He said Russia would not discuss its planned steps in public.
In December the administration of former US president Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down two intelligence compounds.
Obama acted against Russia after US intelligence sources had accused Russian state agents of hacking into Democratic Party computers to undermine Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
In addition to expelling 35 Russian diplomats from Washington and San Francisco, the Obama administration imposed sanctions on nine entities and individuals including Russia's GRU and FSB intelligence agencies. The US closed Russian intelligence compounds in New York and Maryland.
Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of the Obama sanctions with US President Donald Trump
when they met in Hamburg on July 7, Izvestia reported. Russia says Trump presented "no plan to resolve the crisis."
The US and its Western allies have already imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Russia because of Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. Russia blocked most imported Western food and drinks in retaliation.
An unnamed Russian diplomat told Izvestia that in retaliation Russia could seize a US government dacha (country villa) at Serebryany Bor, to the northwest of Moscow, and a US warehouse in the city itself.