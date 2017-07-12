German soccer discovering two sides to Chinese coin

A little over two years ago, China released its initial plans for soccer reform and the authorities then set about trying to put those plans into motion.
Faced with a blank sheet of paper, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) met with their counterparts from around the world to see what they could learn from different systems, both on and off the pitch.
Observers wondered what the final makeup would look like: Perhaps Brazilian flair and Italian defense coupled with English enthusiasm and German ruthlessness, all mixed together to create soccer with Chinese characteristics.
Endless memoranda of understanding were signed as the CFA cast around for new dance partners, giving every country at least one twirl, as their suitors eagerly sought to be part of China's great soccer revolution.
But two years later, it seems as if Germany - reigning World Cup champions and four-time winners - has been selected as China's nation of choice.
Chinese President Xi Jinping
spoke of Germany in glowing terms prior to the recent G20
summit in Hamburg, and his smiling face as he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel watched Chinese and German youngsters battling it out on the soccer pitch was pictured in media around the world.
Zhang Yuning, China's most promising young player, has just been loaned to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - surely no coincidence given the way the winds are blowing - and an under-20 Chinese side is set to join one of Germany's regional leagues as a guest team.
But, as with any globalization initiative, issues are starting to appear.
One club chairman, whose team was relegated from the southwestern league ostensibly to make space for the U20 Chinese side, has slammed the experiment, saying the DFB, Germany's soccer association, has prioritized money from China - 15,000 euros ($17,000) per team, to be exact - over the welfare of his club.
Another fourth-tier club publicly asked the DFB if they could play in the top-tier Bundesliga, saying they, like the Chinese, would only play friendly matches, while yet another team suggested club mascots should now be dragons, while fans should leave their cars running to create a more polluted, China-like environment.
It's inevitable that expansion projects will draw a certain amount of opposition, and the ultimate goal, of course, is to raise the standard of Chinese soccer to the point where China can beat teams like Germany, not simply learn from them.
But while Chinese soccer remains solidly in the collaborative stage, those in charge would do well to remember that there is still an awful lot to learn.Mark Dreyer is the editor of China Sports Insider. A former reporter at Sky Sports and Fox Sports, he regularly comments on China's sports industry in global media. dreyermark@gmail.com