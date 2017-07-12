Japan’s cars hot, South Korea’s not

A car production line in Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province Photo: CFP







Graphics: GT

Japanese carmakers had brisk sales on the Chinese market in the first half of 2017, while South Korean brands flopped, according to new sales data. Experts said that whether South Korean car brands can do better in the future depends on whether bilateral relations between China and South Korea can improve.



Most listed carmakers have already disclosed their production and sales data for the first half of this year. Among them, only five are on pace to meet their annual sales targets, including three joint ventures with Japan, according to domestic media reports.



In the first half of 2017, GAC Mitsubishi sold about 54,000 cars, accounting for about 54 percent of its full-year sales target. FAW Toyota sold about 345,000 cars, hitting 51.5 percent of its full-year target. GAC Toyota sold about 219,500 cars, hitting 50.45 percent of its full-year target.



Zeng Zhiling, an analyst at Shanghai-based consultancy LMC Automotives, said that Japanese brands have grabbed some market share from South Korean brands.



"Political tension aroused by the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea hindered the country's car brands' sales in the Chinese market," Zeng told the Global Times on Tuesday, adding that lack of innovation is another reason for South Korean carmakers' business failure in China.



South Korean car brands had a dismal performance on the Chinese market so far this year. For example, in the first half, Dongfeng Yueda Kia sold less than 20 percent of the cars it planned to sell for this year, which means that it's very difficult, if not impossible, for the brand to achieve its annual sales target.



"The development prospects of South Korean cars in China largely depend on the bilateral political relationship between the two countries, and if the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system continues in the coming one or two years, it will be hard for South Korean car firms to change their losing position in domestic markets," Zeng said.



One domestic car brand sold very well in the first half. Trumpchi sold about 250,000 cars in the first half of 2017, accounting for half of the brand's sales target for the whole year. It is the only domestic carmaker that has reached 50 percent of its annual sales goal this year.



Other domestic car brands are falling behind their sales targets. For instance, Dongfeng Fengshen sold 64,000 cars in the first six months this year, down 3.3 percent year-on-year and accomplishing only 32 percent of its sales target for the whole year.



According to a report from news website southcn.com on Friday, domestic car brands that haven't yet disclosed their half-year sales data including JAC and Geely generally didn't achieve 45 percent of their annual sales goals as of the end of May.



According to Wu Shuocheng, a Shanghai-based independent industry analyst, the imposition of a purchase tax on 1.6L and lower-sized-engine passenger cars unveiled late December pushed many people to buy their cars in 2016 in order to beat the tax, causing a dip in demand in the first half.



Wu told the Global Times that more domestic car companies may meet their annual sales targets by the end of this year because "market demand will pick up in the second half this year, especially in September and October."



SUVs continue to be the most popular car models this year. For example, sales data from the Jiangling Motors Co showed that its Ford SUV sold 5,360 cars in the first six months this year, up 189.42 percent year-on-year.



According to Zeng, the large demand for SUVs has not only sprung up in China, but also on global markets, because the vehicles are more spacious, have a better view and are safer than smaller cars.