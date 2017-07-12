‘China responsibility theory’ on NK should stop: official

China hit back on Tuesday in unusually strong terms at repeated calls from the US to put more pressure on North Korea, urging a halt to what it called the "China responsibility theory," and saying all parties needed to pull their weight, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.



Speaking at a daily press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said it was not China ratcheting up tension and the key to a resolution did not lie with Beijing, when asked about calls from the US, Japan and others for China to put more pressure on North Korea.



"Recently, certain people, talking about the Korean peninsula nuclear issue, have been exaggerating and giving prominence to the so-called 'China responsibility theory,'" Geng said, without naming any parties.



"I think this either shows lack of a full, correct knowledge of the issue, or there are ulterior motives for it, trying to shift responsibility," he added.



China has been making unremitting efforts and has played a constructive role, but all parties have to meet each other half way, Geng said.



"Asking others to do work, but doing nothing themselves is not OK," he added. "Being stabbed in the back is really not OK."



US President Donald Trump has expressed some impatience, saying China is not doing enough to rein in North Korea.



Geng questioned how China's efforts could bear fruit if, while it tried to put out the flames, others added oil to the fire, and if, while it enforced UN resolutions, others harmed its interests.



Everyone needed to accept their responsibilities to get the North Korea issue back on the correct track of a peaceful resolution through talks, he said. "The 'China responsibility theory' on the peninsula nuclear issue should stop."

