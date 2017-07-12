Three former employees stand trial at second court proceeding for Chinese billionaire fugitive Guo Wengui

Photo: Courtesy of Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court

In the second court proceeding of a series of legal cases involving fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, three of Guo's former employees stood trial on Wednesday in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province for defrauding loans and bill acceptance.The trial started at 8:30 am Wednesday morning at the Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court and was broadcast live on the court's Sina Weibo account.The Kaifeng People's Procuratorate found that in 2008, Guo directed Ma Cheng, Zhang Xincheng, Guo Lijie and Xiao Yanling, all former senior staff of Guo's Henan Yuda Real Estate Company, to fraudulently obtain loans and bill acceptance totaling 1.5 billion yuan ($220 million) from seven banks by setting up shell companies and fabricating contracts and projects, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Part of the 1.5 billion yuan was used to clear the debts of Yuda, while the rest was transferred to Beijing Pangu Investment Company, which was also controlled by Guo, or overseas. More than 213 million yuan is yet to be recovered.However, Ma Cheng was not indicted on Wednesday, as the court only announced Henan Yuda Real Estate Company and the three other employees as defendants.Guo was absent during the trial. He fled China in 2014 and currently resides in the US.In June, three members of Guo's Beijing Pangu Investment Company were given prison sentences for illegally obtaining loans and foreign currency.The company's senior executive Lü Tao was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, while another two employees Xie Honglin and Yang Ying were both sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, by the People's Court of Xigang District of Dalian.