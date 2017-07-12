HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China’s law, doctors decide Liu Xiaobo’s treatment
Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/12 10:07:29
The debate over whether Liu Xiaobo should seek overseas treatment keeps fermenting and is becoming increasingly politicized by Western forces. China's kind responses to Western concerns have been maliciously interpreted by people with ulterior motives, and this is regrettable and infuriating.
