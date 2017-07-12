China’s law, doctors decide Liu Xiaobo’s treatment

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/12 10:07:29
The debate over whether Liu Xiaobo should seek overseas treatment keeps fermenting and is becoming increasingly politicized by Western forces. China's kind responses to Western concerns have been maliciously interpreted by people with ulterior motives, and this is regrettable and infuriating.

Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus