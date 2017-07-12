78 Indians, mostly fishermen, released by Pakistan return to India

Seventy-eight Indians, mostly fishermen who were imprisoned in Karachi jail, have returned to India after being released by Pakistan, state-run broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR) said Tuesday.



"Pakistan in a goodwill gesture had handed them over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at a joint check post at Attari-Wagah border yesterday," the broadcaster said.



According to AIR, the released persons crossed over to India through the land transit route on the basis of emergency travel certificates issued by the Indian high commission based at Islamabad.



The fishermen were arrested in May last year when their boats allegedly entered Pakistan's waters in an area near Arabian sea.



Fishermen of the two countries are often jailed for accidentally crossing into each other's territory. The fishermen from the two countries traverse poorly defined boundary in the waters as most fishing boats lack technologies to locate exact positions.

