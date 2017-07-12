Egypt says Qatar should not be member of anti-IS coalition

Pointing the finger at Qatar, Egypt said Tuesday that the US-led anti-Islamic State (IS) coalition should not have member states that support terrorism.



"It is unacceptable for the coalition to have amongst its members states that support terrorism or advocate for it in their media," said Egyptian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in a statement.



Zeid is heading the Egyptian delegation to the anti-IS coalition meeting held in Washington on Tuesday.



Zeid added that the victory over IS on the battlefield should be expanded to uproot all the terrorist and extremist organizations and those that support them.

