Top US diplomat voices support for Somalia in fighting Al-Shabaab

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has expressed Washington's support towards flushing out Al-Shabaab militants from Somalia.



A statement from the Somali presidency said Tillerson made the pledge as he held phone talks with Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.



Tillerson has reaffirmed America's commitment to support Somalia's development goals, and cooperate on the efforts to eradicate the threats of terror.



"We are ready to support Somalia and cooperate on eradicating the threats of terror," said the US top diplomat.



According to the statement, Tillerson gave the assurance that Washington was fully in support of Somalia's peace and stability efforts.



"We need to embark on the fight against Al-Shabaab with renewed urgency," Tillerson was quoted as saying in the statement.



US Special Forces and Somali security forces have been conducting joint operations for more than a year as part of American effort to help the Somali government combat insurgents who have increased attacks against on the Western-backed government.

