US diplomat excludes setback in Sudan-US ties

US Charge d'Affaires in Sudan Steven Koutsis on Tuesday excluded any setback in the relations between his country and Sudan, regardless of the decision to be made by the US administration Wednesday regarding permanent lifting of sanctions on Sudan, Sudan Tribune reported.



The Sudanese-American relations will witness important development, whether or not the economic sanctions on Sudan have been lifted, Koutsis was quoted as saying.



He said everybody is waiting for the US decision on Wednesday, noting that "we do not want to go back no matter what the decision is."



On Monday, Sudan declared its rejection to any decision by the US administration other than lifting the sanctions permanently.



To this end, local media quoted Sudan's Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour as saying that any decision other than the permanent lifting of the sanctions is "illogical and unacceptable."



Former US President Barack Obama issued a decision on Jan. 13 to cancel two executive orders imposing economic sanctions on Sudan.



Reports must be presented by July 12, indicating that Sudan is committed to certain terms including combating terrorism and fulfilling its commitments to ceasing hostilities at conflict zones, therefore to fully lift the sanctions.

