Kenyan police launch manhunt for 5 terror suspects

Kenyan police on Tuesday issued a security alert over five terror suspects who are allegedly enticing youth in the country to travel to Somalia and join Al-Shabaab terrorist group.



The police called on members of the public to volunteer any information that may lead to the arrest of Abdullahi Jarso Kotola, Hassan Jarso Kotola, Hassan Abdalla Mushi, James Kimanthi Masai, Hamisi Swaleh Abdalla and Rama Mbwana Mbega.



"Abdullahi Jarso Kotola aka Seyfdeen from Marsabit is a member in the military wing of Al-Shabaab (Jaysh Ayman) where he holds a key position. He is believed to have participated in the Mpeketoni attacks of June, 2014 which led to the killing of many innocent civilians," the police said in the alert.



According to the police, Seyfdeen is the brother to Hassan Jarso Kotola. The brothers who hail from Marsabit are both believed to be key members of the terror group wanted for several deadly attacks in the country.



Before leaving for Somalia to join the terror group, Abdullahi was a preacher in Marsabit where he used the opportunity to preach to the youth, encouraging them to join Al-Shabaab.



"His access to the youth who went to pray at the mosque meant he could be able to interact with them and he therefore recruited them in the process," the police said.



Mbega, aka Junia, comes from South Coast but was recruited into Al-Shabaab while in Mombasa. He returned to Kenya in 2012 and is suspected to have been part of numerous attacks.



The police said Mbega went back to Somalia in early 2014 and is still in communication with his fellow Jihadists in Kenya to recruit more youths from the Coast and the North Eastern. He is suspected to be holed in Boni forest and operating from Jilib.



Masai, aka Rafat, who hails from Mutomo, Kitui in eastern Kenya is also mentioned among the individuals who crossed over to join Al-Shabaab.



Also on the list is Hamisi Abdalla Swaleh who is wanted for a number of terror attacks and abductions in North Eastern Province.



Kenya continues to suffer several attacks as terrorists change tack to beat heightened security and carry on with their heinous acts undetected.



In the recent past, there have been numerous attacks involving shootings, grenades, or other explosive devices in northern Kenya including the coast region that have resulted in deaths and injuries.

