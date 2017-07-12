Iran hits back at "meddlesome" remarks of US official

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan on Tuesday dismissed the recent anti-Iran remarks made by his US counterpart, describing them as "meddlesome", Press TV reported.



US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that the United States and Iran can have positive relations only after regime change in Iran.



Such remarks deviate from all the principles of the international law, Dehqan said, adding that "such delirious comments are made by an ill person."



Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi on Tuesday also criticized Mattis' remarks, calling them as "thoughtless and unfounded".



Mattis has repeated accused Iran of supporting terrorism while "the US establishment and its current defense secretary, himself, are the symbols of terrorism and violation of human rights," Qasemi added.

