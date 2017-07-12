Egypt aviation minister welcomes US decision to lift ban on electronics from Wednesday

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/12 10:28:12





Egyptian aviation minister Sherif Fathy welcomed the decision taken by the US by lifting a three-month-old ban on taking electronic devices into aircraft cabins on flights from Wednesday, local media reported on Tuesday."There will be coordination between all the concerned bodies in Cairo International Airport and national airliner EgyptAir in this regard," said Fathy.The ban would be lifted for a year, after which its lifting would be subject to review, EgyptAir Chairman Safwat Musallam said in a statement.A similar ban on flights to London remains in effect, Musallam added.On March 21, the US transport authorities instructed Egyptian airlines to limit specific electronic devices to be carried aboard flights heading to the United States.The instructions required travellers to keep calculators, laptops, tablets, cameras, e-readers, portable players, electronic game units, printers, scanners and their likes in the hold beneath the plane and never take them on board.The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed in March the restrictions on the flights from 10 airports of Muslim-majority, Middle Eastern and North African states to the United States for security reasons.