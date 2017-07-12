UNICEF says 3 subcontractors detained in South Sudan

The UN children's agency, UNICEF, said on Tuesday three of its subcontractors have been detained by military authorities in Pagak, the headquarters of the rebel group SPLA-IO led by South Sudan's former first vice president Riek Machar.



Timothy James Irwin, UNICEF Spokesman in South Sudan said the three individuals working for Montrose, an organization contracted by UNICEF to carry out education surveys in Mathhing, near the border with Ethiopia fled the area on July 6 along with other humanitarian actors, and were detained in Pagak upon arrival.



"Negotiations for the release of the three UNICEF subcontractors who were detained by military authorities in Pagak on Thursday July 6 are ongoing. Together with partners, UNICEF is seeking to establish the exact location of the contractors, their state of health and to secure their freedom," Irwin said.



Last week, fresh clashes erupted between government- backed troops and SPLA-IO fighters in the rebel stronghold despite declaration of a unilateral ceasefire by the country's leader.



The latest violence forced humanitarian organizations operating in the area to evacuate 25 aid workers.



UNICEF appealed for the release of the individuals who it said were working to improve the lives of children in South Sudan.



Agel Machar, a spokesman for the SPLA-IO splinter group under the current first Vice president Taban Deng Gai blamed the pro-Riek forces for abducting the aid workers, denying allegations that its forces broke the ceasefire by attacking the rebels.



Lam Paul Gabriel, deputy spokesman of SPLA-IO denied detaining the three aid workers, arguing that the abduction is done by pro-government troops with intention of tarnishing their image.



"We have been protecting all aid workers who have been in Pagak for all these years. So how can we abduct people helping our own civilians? These accusations are not true," Gabriel told Xinhua by phone.



South Sudan has been embroiled in more than three years of conflict that has taken a devastating toll on the people.



According to the UN, South Sudan has become a hostile environment for aid workers to operate with at least 79 aid workers killed since the civil war began in 2013.



In March, gunmen killed six aid workers on a road linking the capital, Juba to the Eastern state of Boma.



Under international Humanitarian Law, intentional attacks against humanitarian relief personnel may constitute war crimes.

