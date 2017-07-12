Saudi-led Arab quartet to keep watch on Qatar's efforts to fight terrorism: statement

The anti-Qatar Arab league, led by Saudi Arabia, said on Tuesday that they would keep close watch on Doha's seriousness in combating terrorism, official news agency MENA reported.



The four Arab countries which have cut ties with Qatar said in a joint statement that they "would keep a close eye on Qatari efforts to fight terrorism funding."



It added that their sanctions on Doha would remain in place before it meets their demands.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar early last month and cut off sea, land and air links to the tiny rich Gulf nation, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, interfering in their internal affairs and seeking closer ties with Iran, a Saudi rival.



Qatar has strongly denied the charges, while rejecting a list of 13 demands put forward by the bloc for resuming diplomatic ties.

