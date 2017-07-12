Brazilian president to respect decision by Chamber of Deputies in corruption case

Brazilian President Michel Temer said Tuesday he would respect any decision taken by the Chamber of Deputies, or the lower house of the parliament, about the corruption charges filed on him, which could lead to a criminal trial in the Supreme Court (STF).



During an event in Brasilia, Temer reiterated that "the Chamber faces a very important decision this week and I will respect this decision, whatever it is."



On Monday, the rapporteur of the Chamber's Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ), Sergio Zveiter, recommended that the Chamber should vote to accept the charges against Temer, saying there was enough evidence to warrant an investigation.



"I reiterate that Brazil cannot wait. It is time for Brazil to move on," said Temer.



This is the first time a sitting Brazilian president has had charges filed at the Supreme Court against him. Temer is accused of receiving bribes from meatpacking gian JBS in exchange for political favors.



The Chamber must vote by a two-third majority to approve the charges, which would then go back to the Supreme Court for a potential trial.



Should this come to pass, Temer would step down for 180 days while the trial goes ahead and Chamber Speaker Rodrigo Maia would become president in an interim capacity.

