Venezuelan official: army will protect ANC elections

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) said Tuesday that election for the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) on July 30 would be guaranteed by the armed forces.



In an interview with the state-owned Venezolana de Television (VTV), CNE Director Tania D'Amelio said "there will be no suspension of any electoral process, as the army will have control of the country's security from July 28."



Voters will elect representatives of the ANC. President Nicolas Maduro said that this wound help lead the country out of its political and economic crisis.



However, the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) opposes the ANC, accusing Maduro of violating the constitution. It is planning to hold an unofficial referendum on July 16 to ask Venezuelans what they feel about the ANC.



The opposition has led street protests across Venezuela since early April, leaving over 90 people dead.

