Peru's former president face prison sentence in corruption case

Prosecutors in Peru requested on Tuesday a preventive prison term for former President Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and his wife, Nadine Heredia, who are suspected of having received 3 million US dollars from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.



According to Peru's anti-corruption prosecutor German Juarez, both were implicated in the crimes of money laundering and illicit association.



These accusations arose in April when Marcelo Odebrecht, president of the construction company, confessed to having given these bribes to the couple.



Juarez wrote in the request that evidence showed the money went to finance Humala's 2011 presidential campaign. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003 to 2011) and former finance minister Antonio Palocci also allegedly received bribery from Odebrecht.



Humala and Heredia have categorically rejected having received the money. However, one of Heredia's diaries seized by prosecutors contains the words "OH" (the initials of Ollanta Humala) and the sum of 3 million US dollars.

