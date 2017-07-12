Belarusian president highlights importance to keep both East, West friendly

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday said it was necessary to maintain friendly relations with the East and the West.



"It is fundamentally important for Belarus to develop cooperation with the East and West equally, without making a choice between them," Lukashenko said at a conference on priorities in Belarusian foreign policy.



The Belarusian leader stressed that multi-vector policy was one of the most important priorities of the Belarusian foreign policy.



Lukashenko said that Russia will remain Belarus' strategic partner. The all-round strategic partnership between Belarus and China is getting practical content as well, he said.



"Constructive progress has been made in Western vector of foreign policy. We have walked a hard way towards normalizing relations with the European Union. Our cooperation with the United States is progressing steadily," he added.



The active search for new partners and broader contacts with the leading nations on all continents is another vector of foreign policy, Lukashenko said.

