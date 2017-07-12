Indian home minister reviews security situation of Indian-controlled Kashmir

India's Federal Home Minister Rajnath Singh has taken stock of the security situation in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir in the wake of a militant attack that killed seven Hindu pilgrims and wounded 19 others, officials said.



The review meeting was held Tuesday in New Delhi and attended by India's national security advisor Ajit Doval, intelligence chiefs and other senior Home Ministry officials.



"The home minister directed officials to ensure foolproof security of the pilgrims," an official said.



Singh said it was heartening to see that every section of the society has condemned the cowardly attack.



On Monday evening, seven Hindu pilgrims were killed and 19 others wounded after a busload of Hindu pilgrims came under a militant attack at village Botengoo in Anantnag town, about 47 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



A government spokesman said Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat visited Srinagar on Tuesday and met the region's governor and chief minister to discuss issues related to the attack.



Meanwhile, authorities have beefed up security across the restive region to ward off further attacks on the pilgrims. The police and paramilitary troopers were seen deployed on roads and frisking vehicles as part of heightened security measure.



Civil society groups in the region organized a sit in protest at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Tuesday evening against the killing of innocent pilgrims.



A shrine board official said the pilgrimage was going on uninterrupted and thousands of pilgrims Tuesday visited the cave.



A guerrilla war has been going on between militants and the Indian troops stationed in the region since 1989. Gun fightings between militants and Indian army troops in Indian-controlled Kashmir take place intermittently.



The pilgrimage has previously been targeted by militant groups fighting New Delhi's rule in the region.



In 2002, nine Hindu pilgrims were killed and many wounded after militants entered their highly fortified base camp in region's Pahalgam.

