Armenia and China sign agreement on development of mass sports

Armenian Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Hrachya Rostomyan and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia, Tian Erlong signed an agreement centering around the assistance to be provided by China to the development of mass sports in Armenia, the official web site of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs announced on Tuesday.



Following the official signing ceremony, Minister Rostomyan thanked the Chinese Ambassador for willing to cooperate in the area of sports.



"I am confident that this is only the beginning of our cooperation and that it will be ongoing thus contributing to the development of mass sports in all regions of Armenia and promoting a healthy lifestyle," the minister said.



In his remarks, Ambassador Tian said that China have long attached much significance to mass sports and he hoped that the cooperation with the Armenian Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs would help instill the ideas of a healthy lifestyle.



The first phase of the project will see the construction of open training grounds in Armenian towns of Vanadzor, Kapan, and Ijevan. .

