8 killed, 2 injured in north China construction site collapse

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/12 11:51:02
Eight people were killed and two others injured after a collapse at a construction site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Tuesday.
The accident, which happened at 5:20 p.m. in Ejin Horo Banner, Ordos city, initially left eight severely injured and two slightly injured. They were all sent to a local hospital, but the eight severely injured died Wednesday morning, according to the emergency rescue headquarters.
An investigation is underway.