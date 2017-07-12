8 killed, 2 injured in north China construction site collapse

Eight people were killed and two others injured after a collapse at a construction site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Tuesday.



The accident, which happened at 5:20 p.m. in Ejin Horo Banner, Ordos city, initially left eight severely injured and two slightly injured. They were all sent to a local hospital, but the eight severely injured died Wednesday morning, according to the emergency rescue headquarters.



An investigation is underway.

