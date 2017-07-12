China's NPC head Zhang Haidi vows to expand Paralympics influence if elected as IPC president

The head of China's National Paralympic Committee Zhang Haidi vowed to expand the influence of the Paralympic Games if she is elected the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president.



Zhang, 62, was named in June one of the four candidates vying to succeed IPC head Philip Craven.



"I will deliver eye-catching, successful, athlete-centered Paralympic Games from Pyeongchang 2018 through Tokyo 2020 to Beijing 2022," said Zhang in her manifesto Tuesday night. "I will expand the scope of Paralympic sports and create more opportunities for athletes with an impairment to compete and participate."



She also said in the seven-point manifesto that she would strengthen Paralympic sports management and enhance the sustainability of the Paralympic Movement.



Zhang, a household name in China, believes she has in her what it takes to be a Paralympic Movement leader.



"I am a woman with an impairment. I therefore share the hope, fear and pain of my fellow men and women living with this condition," said Zhang, who is also a writer and translator. "I have integrity and strength. I believe that the IPC President should be of such quality and should demonstrate outstanding leadership and proven ability to manage financial and human resources. I have what it takes to lead the IPC."



Along with Zhang, Canadian Patrick Jarvis, Brazilian Andrew Parsons and John Petersson of Denmark, will also run for the post.



The candidates will stand for election to the IPC Governing Board on Sept. 8 at the IPC General Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

