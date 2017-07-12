Tycoon's former executive says Guo Wengui orchestrated loan fraud

Photo: Courtesy of Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court



A former executive of fugitive Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui testified in court on Wednesday that Guo had orchestrated the defrauding of loans and bills.The trial started at 8:30 am Wednesday at the Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court and was broadcast live on the court's Sina Weibo account.Zhang Xincheng, 51, former Chief Financial Officer of Henan Yuda Real Estate Company, which is controlled by Guo, confessed that he and his colleagues had been setting up shell companies and fabricating contracts and projects to help acquire loans from local banks.Zhang said they had acquired over 1.4 billion yuan ($206 million) from 44 loans. He said that the money had been transferred to Guo's Beijing Pangu Investment Company and other firms. Some had been used to pay off the debt and the rest to overseas companies controlled by Guo.He said Guo proposed the idea of applying for bank loans in Henan as early as 2008.He told the court that Guo had orchestrated the defrauding of loans as he had overheard phone conversations between his supervisor Ma Cheng and Guo."Ma usually reported to Guo at night. I was frequently present. Sometimes, Ma would intentionally use a speaker phone to talk to the boss. I heard Guo arrange these things with Ma," Zhang said.Guo was not present at the trial. He fled China in 2014 and currently resides in the US.