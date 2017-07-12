Former executives of Guo Wengui plead guilty

Photo: Courtesy of Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court

Three former executives of fugitive tycoon Guo Wengui pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday, asking for leniency.Zhang Xincheng, Guo Lijie and Xiao Yanling, all former senior staff of Guo's Henan Yuda Real Estate Company, admitted to assisting Guo in loan and bill fraud on Wednesday at the Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court.They expressed regret for their involvement and the harm they had caused to their families. Guo Lijie and Xiao were seen weeping in court.Zhang, 51, who served as CFO of Guo's Henan Yuda Real Estate Company, said he got caught in this predicament because of ignorance of the law."I blindly followed the orders of my boss Guo Wengui and my supervisor Ma Cheng. My role in this is minimal. I have cooperated in the investigation. I ask the court for leniency and an opportunity to rectify the situation," Zhang said in his final statement.Lawyers of the three also said that the defendants were simply following Guo's orders and were only accessories to the crime.The trial adjourned at around 10:50 am. The verdict will be announced at a still undisclosed time.