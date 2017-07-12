9 IS fighters killed in E. Afghan airstrike

Nine Islamic State (IS) militants were killed after the Afghan air force struck an IS hideout in eastern Kunar province late Tuesday, provincial police chief said on Wednesday.



"The strike took place in Gamber locality of Wata Poor District at around 6:00 p.m. local time (1330 GMT). And an IS hideout was also destroyed by the attack," Gen. Juma Gul Hemat told Xinhua.



Among those killed in the strike was two local IS leaders Nora and Zia-ul-Haq in addition to an IS weapon and cash facilitator named Rahim Ullah, the police official noted.



The IS militant group has yet to make comment.



The mountainous province, 180 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants since the emergence of IS in eastern Afghan region in early 2015.



Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations against militants recently as the war-weary Afghans have been witnessing a surge in attacks by Taliban fighters and IS affiliates across the country.

