One-month-old hippo cub meets with public in E China's Shandong

An one-month-old hippo cub comes out of a cage with its mother "Lu Yan" in Jinan Zoo of Jinan city, capital of east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2017. The little hippo which was born on June 9 in Jinan Zoo met with the public on Tuesday. It's the 10th cub of the female hippo "Lu Yan." (Xinhua/Lyu Chuanquan)

An one-month-old hippo cub plays in the water with its mother "Lu Yan" in Jinan Zoo of Jinan city, capital of east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2017. The little hippo which was born on June 9 in Jinan Zoo met with the public on Tuesday. It's the 10th cub of the female hippo "Lu Yan." (Xinhua/Lyu Chuanquan)

An one-month-old hippo cub plays in the water with its mother "Lu Yan" in Jinan Zoo of Jinan city, capital of east China's Shandong Province, July 11, 2017. The little hippo which was born on June 9 in Jinan Zoo met with the public on Tuesday. It's the 10th cub of the female hippo "Lu Yan." (Xinhua/Lyu Chuanquan)