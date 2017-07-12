Anti-gaming oath fails to hook netizens

A Chinese educational organization has gone too far in its attempt to keep the country's kids away from video games by equating gaming to opium abuse in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).



"Say no to the opium of minds, and be good young Chinese," reads the title of an oath promoted by Ainengshe, a Beijing-based educational organization.



The oath suggests that playing games is harmful to the Chinese people, will likely make them "traitors" and make the country the "sick man of East Asia," news portal Guangcha.cn said Tuesday.



An Ainengshe video online compared the popularity of gaming among young people in China to the opium addiction prevalent during the Qing Dynasty.



Astonished netizens criticized the practice as "ridiculous."



"It is imperative that we teach our children to play games wisely," said one called "echo," "instead of prohibiting them."



Some questioned the institution's aim. "When private institutions start appealing for patriotism," said "guohuohang1056," "they usually have their eyes set on making a profit."



Guancha.cn

