Green bridge a soothing sight in Chengdu

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/7/12 14:27:12

A viaduct of the second ring road in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province, is covered with green creepers. The 28-km-long viaduct was built in 2013. (Photo provided to China News Service)


 

