Blooming cole flowers attract tourists in Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/12 14:46:56

Aerial photo shows the view of cole flowers and wheat in Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 9, 2017. A total of 200,000 mu (about 3,2948 acres) of blooming cole flowers here attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Lai Yuning)


 

