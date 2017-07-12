The magical journey continues: 20 years of Harry Potter

"The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in Japan. (Xinhua/Ma Xinghua)

It's been 20 years since the iconic Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was first published in 1997. J.K.Rowling wrote the first book of the Harry Potter stories as a single mother on benefits in Edinburgh. From then on, the magical journey began and never stopped.Twenty years later, Harry Potter fans around the world are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their beloved books.Ever cried when the last book in the Harry Potter Series,Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,was released in 2007? Ever cried when the last movie of the Series made its debut in 2011? "It all ends"? No worries, Harry Potter fans, the magical journey continues in many ways!There is "the Wizarding World of Harry Potter" for fans to explore. At Universal Parks & Resorts in Orlando, Florida, Hollywood and Japan, Harry Potter fans can visit the re-creations of Hogsmeade, Hogwarts, and Diagon Alley. Hogsmeade contains shops and restaurants from the book series including Dervish and Banges, Honeydukes and the Three Broomsticks. Diagon Alley offers you the Leaky Cauldron, Ollivanders Wand Shop and Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes. In the Japanese park you can wander around Hogwarts' Black Lake while accompanied by live owls.Apart from the theme parks, the official eighth story, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is there for fans to digest. Published in 2016, it is the rehearsal script of a stage production based on J.K. Rowling's famous wizard boy. The story begins nineteen years after the events of the seventh book and follows Harry Potter and his younger son Albus Severus Potter.Apart from the theme parks, the official eighth story, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is there for fans to digest. Published in 2016, it is the rehearsal script of a stage production based on J.K. Rowling's famous wizard boy. The story begins nineteen years after the events of the seventh book and follows Harry Potter and his younger son Albus Severus Potter.Want a bit more magic? J.K.Rowling has announced that Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, one of the companion books she wrote for Harry Potter series would be developed into a series of five films!The first prequel has premiered in November 2016, telling the adventure of Newton Scamander, an expert on magical creatures, in New York in 1926, seventy years before the Harry Potter series.The second movie of Fantastic Beasts series is set to be released in 2018. The thrilling news for Harry Potter fans is that their beloved character Albus Dumbledore will once again appear on the big screen. Movie stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp will join hands, while J.K.Rowling's screen writing assures authentic storytelling. So fans, sit tight and get ready for the magical journey yet to come!

People attend an event to mark Harry Potter 20th anniversary in Uruguay on June 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Nicolas Celaya)

Daniel Radcliffe attends "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" premiere in New York on July 11, 2011. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Emma Watson attends "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" premiere in New York on July 11, 2011.(Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

"The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in Hollywood of Los Angeles. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The new play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which will debut in London this summer is promoted at a stand in a bookshop in Edinburgh, Britain, on April 23, 2016. (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

Harry Potter fans pose with the series' latest volume "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" in hands, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sept. 28, 2016. (Xinhua/Alfredo Luna/TELAM)