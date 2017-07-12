Shanghai elders offer talking tours about their lives in 1960s China

On a sweltering hot July evening on the banks of the Huangpu River, the latest round of Beyond The Bund's speaker series "Story Telling With the Elderly" kicked off another cross-cultural exchange that was well attended by enthusiastic listeners eager to hear firsthand accounts of life in Shanghai and China during some of the country's most tumultuous decades.



Attendees both Chinese and foreign experienced speech, drama, costume performances and poetry readings specifically designed to evoke the atmosphere of China during the mid-1960s and set the mood for an evening of personal reflection.



Upon registering for the event, guests were issued a red armband and escorted by volunteers to enter a time machine transporting them to the heady days of mid-1960s rural China. All were invited to revisit the spirit of those years with the help of pictures, video and re-enactments of period songs and dances.



Vintage films played on a big screen and the strains of popular "Red" songs greeted the visitors as they dropped into the community hall and settled down to the stories of speakers who had come of age during China's decades of political awakening.



The space, a reclaimed Bund-side building from the former French Concession era (now tastefully re-purposed as an office and meeting space) included a makeshift communal cafeteria where guests were able to redeem their issued "ration tickets" for rural fare typical of the time.





An emotional night



Of particular interest to the mostly young and mixed Chinese/foreign audience was a brief staging of a wedding ceremony similar to one that could have taken place on a rural commune performed by the leaders of the couple's danwei ("work unit"). Many expressed surprise at the perfunctory and administrative nature of the wedding and the lack of fancy dress or any honeymoon.



The austerity of the drama remarkably contrasted with the elaborate photo-shoots and banquets taking place just meters away at other parks and entertainment venues stretching up the Bund. Pageantry aside, the highlight and focus of the evening was on the elderly speakers who had arrived to tell their stories of life during the great mass movements and social changes that occurred during those years.



With the able help of translators and volunteers the Western half of the audience were treated to deeply personal narratives unfolding in the tales of those who actually experienced it and were willing to share their life stories with a much younger generation.



With the exception of the storytellers themselves, few in the room could claim any direct knowledge of these significant years, and most event volunteers themselves were of the post-90s generation who have only known Shanghai as an expanding center of wealth and economic development.



As the night progressed and tales unfolded, quite a few Chinese audience members became visibly emotional as they listened to the remarkable experiences that, while seemingly distant, are still recent enough to have affected their grandparents and changed the course of their lives.





Harrowing stories of hardship



The speakers themselves could not remain unmoved as they remembered friends, colleagues, relatives and even significant strangers, and the strange twists and turns their lives took in the midst of those events. Li, a young boy at the beginning of the 1960s, recalled being part of the generation of youth sent down to the countryside at the end of that decade, first in Yunnan Province and later joining his brother in Jilin Province.



He recounted the story of his ill-fated travels to Beijing with classmates to see Chairman Mao in Tiananmen Square and partake in a massive crowd of youth pioneers being addressed by the Great Helmsman. Unfortunately, he was sidelined on the journey with a chronic bleeding nose and was rerouted to a different city and a different event.



Similarly, other speakers' stories reflected nostalgia for the camaraderie and support of old friends and relatives during those times. Many made lifelong connections that they maintained when they eventually returned home and even met their husbands or wives in far-flung villages and provinces. Almost all had harrowing stories of hardship, privation and tragedy.



However, moments of humor and warmth abounded at the event, such as Xu's account as a young female urban idealist of 1960s China attempting to reason men out of sexism and gender discrimination.



Other common threads uniting their stories consisted of warmth and nostalgia for the places they were sent to and the people and the friendships they forged there under difficult circumstances, as well as regret at the passing away of a simple and uncomplicated rural life.



