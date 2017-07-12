The Georg Jensen, a lifestyle space

The Restaurant at Georg Jensen Photo: Courtesy of Georg Jensen

The Georg Jensen is a multi-outlet design and lifestyle space that reflects Scandinavian values and showcases artistic design, craftsmanship and creative progression by combining art, design and dining services, including "casual fine-dining."A striking take on a traditional Beijing courtyard, the venue plays between industrial and traditional elements. The frame and structure of the Garden Atrium's steel and glass fixtures play on indoor versus outdoor, old meets new, and traditional meets industrial. In keeping with its emphasis on design, beauty and function, the venue places Scandinavian dark wood furniture with the original stone foundation for a matte finish that sets a mood of friendly intimacy.Inside The Bar, The Lounge and The Restaurant at the Georg Jensen is a seamless mix of wood, black steel and hundreds of glowing candles for a discreet and charming setting that sets the stage for a memorable experience.Georg Jensen's philosophy was to create functional yet beautiful designs. His artistic skill and talent combined with his ability to identify and support design talent were the foundation on which he built Georg Jensen in Copenhagen in 1904.His style embraced the Art Nouveau lines of the day, injecting them with a distinctive vigor that continues to resonate today. Serene flowing forms are enriched by exquisitely sculpted ornamentation, and his stylized bouquets of flowers and lush bunches of grapes reflect his sensual delight in nature.The Georg Jensen brand is based on integrity, authenticity and Danish design. The Danish values of simplicity of life, the Nordic lights, clean water and fresh air are all encapsulated in the Georg Jensen vision, mission and value system. It is both an obligation and a calling to run a profitable business that provides products relevant today's consumer."It definitely makes me feel special working for a brand appointed by the Danish royal family. With more than 100 years of history, Georg Jensen always seeks natural beauty and simplicity of life," said Stefano Hjorth Censi, the general manager of Georg Jensen.Growing up in 11 countries, and later spending a decade in what has become one of the fine-dining meccas of the world, Hjorth Censi has spent the past 10 years working in Copenhagen's top establishments, including a leadership position at Michelin-starred Marchal.After spending time at Copenhagen Business School, Hjorth Censi, who is Danish-born, cofounded Voce, a private fine dining space that rotates between head chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants all over the world. Voce was designed to give chefs and guests a canvas to create exceptional Chef's Table dining experiences free from constraints.Bringing the illustrious Georg Jensen brand to Beijing with its very first lifestyle space and restaurant, Hjorth Censi created a playful yet focused atmosphere while still upholding the brand's integrity. Extensively knowledgeable on Nordic design and culture and having fine dining pedigree, he works with the kitchen team on creating dishes and the front of house team on service and wine. For Hjorth Censi, the goal is to create a feeling of entering a Nordic home where hospitality, design and quality are at the forefront, without the formal stigmas that are associated with luxury spaces.