Scenery of Tangra Yumco Lake at Nancun Village, Tibet

Buddhist pagodas are seen nearby the Tangra Yumco Lake at Nancun Village of Wenbu Township in Nyima County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2017. The village is located in northern Tibet at an altitude of 4,645 meters. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A woman is seen at Nancun Village of Wenbu Township in Nyima County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 26, 2017. The village is located in northern Tibet at an altitude of 4,645 meters. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Photo taken on June 26, 2017 shows the scenery of Nancun Village in Wenbu Township of Nyima County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The village is located in northern Tibet at an altitude of 4,645 meters. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on June 26, 2017 shows the scenery of Tangra Yumco Lake at Nancun Village of Wenbu Township in Nyima County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The village is located in northern Tibet at an altitude of 4,645 meters. (Xinhua/Chogo)