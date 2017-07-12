Shanghai food watchdog launches tracking system

Shanghai will launch a new food safety management platform to monitor and track food manufacturing processes and provide food safety information.



According to the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, they spent three years building and developing the platform, which includes comprehensive data on food safety monitoring.



Consumers can track the origin and inspection information for meat they buy online using a tracking code through their mobile phone app or WeChat account. If the meat is found inedible, authorities are now able to trace who is responsible.



Currently, 28,031 food and beverage enterprises have registered on the platform. Agricultural products from outside Shanghai and imported foods will soon also be included in the platform.



To tackle the notorious local problem of gutter oil, 20 companies that handle kitchen waste oil in Shanghai have been ordered by authorities to install a new monitoring system, in which real-time data will be uploaded to the platform.





