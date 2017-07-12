Vehicles named, shamed for not yielding to peds

Shanghai traffic police have "named and shamed" 29 companies and 67 vehicles for not yielding to pedestrians at zebra crossing, according to Shanghai's publicity department.



This year, traffic police have been using a new electronic police system to increase law enforcement of vehicles that do not yield to pedestrians.



Shanghai Qiangsheng Taxi Co, one of the largest taxi companies, topped the list with 439 such violations under its belt. There have been 3,898 deaths among 14,000 traffic accidents in China since 2014.



Ninety percent of these casualties resulted from vehicles that failed to make way for pedestrians. Under the newly amended traffic rules of Shanghai, drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians will be deducted three points and fined 100 yuan ($14.71).





