Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I think I've been air-conned!"A man surnamed Wang in Minhang district found a local air conditioner repairman online who charged him 2,200 yuan ($323.55) to repair three air conditioning systems in his rented apartment ahead of the brutal summer heat. His landlord refused to reimburse Wang's maintenance expenditure, saying the cost was high enough to simply buy a new system. Wang reported the possibly dishonest repairman to the platform from which he hired the man.