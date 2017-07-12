Bullying metro passengers to offer their seats is barbaric

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT





A young man refusing to give up his seat to a woman with a child in her arms on the Shanghai metro recently came into the media spotlight. The incident happened on Line 9 after an elderly woman tried to persuade the man to give up his seat to the young mother standing directly in front of him.



After blaming him for being ill-bred, he stubbornly refused to give up his seat with the excuse that he had been standing all day during work and felt tired. His indifferent reaction irritated other passengers, who proceeded to condemn and videotape him even though he was not sitting in a green courtesy seat, which meant that he was under no obligation to move.



After the situation escalated, the man then tried to snatch a mobile phone from someone videotaping him, but was quickly subdued by other passengers.



Netizens' opinions are divided, with many stating that all healthy young men should be willing to give up their seats to any woman with a child, while others called the incident "moral coercion."



In my opinion as a new mother myself, I feel that those passengers were all being rather self-righteous and were only attempting to satisfy their own vanity in the name of justice.



Giving up one's subway seat to women is an outdated form of etiquette and chivalry and, dare I say, very UN-feminist. There is absolutely no code of conduct in our society that says men must give their seats to able-bodied women. And to do so is a form of gender bias that presumes that women are weak.



In each Shanghai subway carriage there are two seats designated for women, babies, the handicapped and seniors. They are colored florescent green and located directly next to the door. Anyone sitting there should - but are not legally required to - give up their seat to one of those four types. The big question, then, is why didn't those passengers direct their ire at whomever was sitting in those demarcated seats?



The elderly woman who was initially berating the man for his immoral behavior was, in my opinion, the one who lacked any morals. She was being a "justice bully," but actually had no right to, as vigilantism is illegal in China. And yet, we often see news reports of similar "justice bullies" on public transportation.



In August of 2015, a young woman in Wuhan, Hubei Province, refused to give up her subway seat to a senior woman because she was menstruating. The young woman's clothes were torn off by the older woman in front of other passengers and recorded on video, which went viral.



In the same year, another young Hubei woman who did not give up her seat on a bus for a senior man was physically pulled out of her seat by him, also captured on film. In 2013, a young woman in Henan Province was kicked and beaten by an elderly man whom she did not give up her bus seat for.



These types of senior citizen social justice warriors who physically, verbally and very aggressively condemn anyone who does not conform to their outdated codes of conduct are a real nuisance to today's progressive, gender-neutral society. Equally annoying are those bystanders who take out their phones and film every instance of public transportation passengers having a disagreement.



They are the worst, because their only ambition is to get shares and likes on social media. They do not care about the morals and ethics of the debate. The woman in this incident who had her phone snatched out of her hand by the man deserved it, as she did not have his permission to film him. I'm sure, if the roles were reversed, she would have reacted the exact same way to someone shoving a camera in her face.



Basically, everyone on that subway carriage EXCEPT the young man were the real culprits of uncivilized, ill-bred behavior. Had the woman with child or that senior lady asked him in a simple, polite way to please allow her to sit, he probably would have. But bullying people about morals just to get what you want is as barbaric as beating them over the head.



