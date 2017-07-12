Audi unveils ‘next level’ of autonomous driving

An Audi AG A8 sedan is lifted by a robotic arm during a launch event in Barcelona on Tuesday. Photo: CFP







Germany premium car maker Audi AG debuted a brand new, technology-laden model of the brand's flagship premium sedan the Audi A8 on Tuesday at an event in Barcelona.



The company says the new Audi A8 is taking autonomous driving technologies to the next level.



During the event, Audi also showcased its latest technologies and mobility solutions.



The All-New Audi A8, launched at a first-ever Audi Summit in a bustling area of Barcelona, will take on rival models from other brands and take some ground back in an increasingly competitive segment in the Chinese market, a crucial one for Audi, the company said.



The new Audi A8 features a more distinctive external as well as interior design, including a smooth bodyline, shining automated lights and comfortable back seats that include foot massagers.







Latest technologies



But it is the technologies embodied by the model that makes the car the first of its kind in the market, Peter Mertens, member of the board of management of Audi AG for technology development, said at the event.



"With the new Audi A8, we are the first carmaker prepared for the introduction of Level 3 piloted driving," Mertens told thousands of guests and journalists. "Level 3 means you take your hands off the steering wheel and the car does the rest."



Audi's own central driver assistance controller (zFAS), which matches data from various systems in the car with data from the infrastructure and other road users, is the core technology behind the high-level autonomous features of the model.



At the event in Barcelona, Audi also laid bare its intention to look into the future and stay ahead with further technological innovations in areas such as autonomous driving, energy efficiency and connectivity.



"Today, when you see the Four Rings, you think of TFSI [turbo fuel stratified injection], TDI [turbocharged direct injection], Quattro and lightweight construction," Dietmar Voggenreiter, member of the board of Audi AG for sales and market, said at the event. "In the future, you will be thinking of Audi e-tron, myAudi, and Audi AI."



The Audi e-tron is Audi's vision for emission-free cars such as electric cars, while myAudi is the platform that connects the car to its driver and surroundings, and Audi AI stands for autonomous and intelligence.



All these technologies are set to improve the driver's experience and even productivity by letting the car take care of everything on the road and gain "the 25th hour," Rupert Stadler, chairman of the board of management of Audi AG, said in his closing remarks at the event.



Audi presented these visions at the opening show of the summit, where futuristic cars and technologies followed one another onto the stage and big screens, accompanied by flashing, colorful lights and upbeat music.



"I just got goose bumps," a guest at the event, who preferred not to be named, told the Global Times. "Audi really went out of its way to showcase all these cars and technologies."



Targeting China



With such advanced technologies and flashy designs, along with special offers for the Chinese market, the Audi A8 has been tasked with driving sales in China, where the premium segment is becoming increasingly competitive.



"It's a very competitive segment in China and globally, and we hope to [get] some ground back," Mertens told Chinese reporters at a separate news briefing on Tuesday.



He said many features such as the foot massager in the new Audi A8 are aimed at meeting the requirements of Chinese consumers.



Audi will also be launching a long wheel version in the Chinese market for the first time ever, according to Mertens.



Experts said the new technologies could help the new Audi A8 succeed in the Chinese market, whose premium segment was once dominated by the model.



"Audi has a strong consumer base in China. If the new technologies arrive in China, I think it will have a very good chance to succeed," a Chinese reporter who has been covering the Chinese auto industry for years told the Global Times on Tuesday.



The reporter, who also attended the Audi Summit and requested anonymity, said Chinese drivers place a very high focus on new technologies and design and that for new cars to achieve sales success in the market, they need to have the latest technologies.



"For Audi, the Chinese market is one of the most important, and they have to pay more attention to the trends in the market," the reporter said. "This is just really a must in the Chinese market."



Audi sales in China returned to growth in June following significant falls at the beginning of the year, according to the company. In June, Audi delivered 51,900 cars, an increase of 1.7 percent year-on-year, Audi said in a press release on Friday.



Cumulative sales by the end of June were still down 12.2 percent from the same period last year, according to the press release.