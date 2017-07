A batch of China-made vehicles waits to be exported to Bolivia in a car park at Lianyungang Port, East China's Jiangsu Province. The batch includes nearly 1,000 domestically produced cars, marking the port's largest amount of car exports so far for 2017. In the first half of this year, 6,524 cars were shipped to overseas markets via the port, up 47.7 percent year-on-year. The exports are in line with guidance under the China-proposed ''One Belt, One Road'' initiative. Photo: IC