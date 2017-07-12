Happy birthday:



Tensions at work are about to hit a breaking point. It would be better for everyone to just sit down and clear the air before things explode. Have everyone share their expectations and then focus on working out a compromise. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 6, 11, 19.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Although you may be feeling a bit bored, you cannot escape your responsibilities completely. Try to change up your schedule a bit or do things in a different way, this may help make things interesting again. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Resentment will only drag you down. Instead of focusing on what you feel you are owed, work instead to earn things yourself. A blast from the past will end up putting a huge smile on your face. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You are sure to have a great time if you get out and socialize with people today. Your natural charm will attract all sorts of favorable attention from the people you encounter. Romance is in the air, so enjoy it. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You may not feel like your usual self today. Do not ignore this feeling. As the day progresses little hints here and there will help bring to light a a deep-seated issue. Financial concerns will be highlighted. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You might be coming off as a lot more aggressive than you realize. You might want to take a few steps back and allow others to come over to your way of thinking by giving them the time and space to think things over. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



No one will give you opportunities to shine, you will have to create them yourself. Do not hesitate to market yourself by being as loud as you can be. Avoid stairs and elevators. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may run into problems with members of your family today. Do your best to avoid long involved confrontations. If you keep to yourself for a bit all these issues that are causing trouble will work themselves out. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your compassion will be appreciated by those around you. Others can always count on you to provide a little extra help where and when it is needed. Looking at the world from a different angle will reveal some interesting opportunities. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will discover a deep connection with someone you originally thought you had nothing in common with. This may or may not come as a pleasant surprise. The stars will shine down you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will find yourself quickly running short of funds if you do not carefully budget your money. Those you love are not perfect, so make sure you are forgiving of their mistakes. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Make sure you are sensitive to your significant others' needs today. They may have been feeling blue lately and are in need of some major cheering up. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to a business venture. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Protecting your feelings may seem like a good idea at first, but you might regret it later on. Right now, following where your heart leads is the fastest route to happiness. ✭✭✭✭