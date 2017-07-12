puzzle





ACROSS



1 Right-hand page of a book



6 Conception of perfection



11 Fig. that goes around and around



14 Moral guideline



15 Crack a crossword



16 Make viewable, in a way



17 Cause of a blackout



19 Press coverage, so to speak



20 Chivalrous chaps



21 Hospital stat?



23 Talents and owned properties, e.g.



26 Artificially formal



27 Undefiled



28 Frankfurter



29 Half a cocktail name



30 Sam of the Watergate hearings



32 Gummy, sticky substances



35 Cremation vessels



37 Like delayed broadcasts



39 Coin destination, sometimes



40 Corolla part



42 Staircase post



44 Deceive



45 Arachnid



47 Stuff made in a mixer



49 Discolored



51 Calls off, as a mission



52 Legendary director Billy



53 Neighbor of Egypt



55 Asian sash



56 Word on a janitor's door



61 Gun, as an engine



62 Imposing, light-filled lobbies



63 Where there's water, water everywhere



64 Before, poetically



65 Under, poetically



66 Virtuous

DOWN



1 Tosser of a jump ball



2 Airport abbr.



3 Greek x



4 Slight traces of color



5 Eight acting as one (var.)



6 The correct form of this puzzle's theme



7 Tracks persistently



8 One who's a "little" busy in December?



9 Emulate a pilot

10 Renting out, as an apartment



11 Color spreader



12 Dating from



13 Put in a foul mood



18 Something that may fall out of Vogue?



22 Fake pats on the buns?



23 Behave in an unruly manner



24 Stock allotment



25 "Goodness gracious"



26 Muscle-bone connector



28 Windshield cleaner



31 Like many country barns



33 Indicate a direction



34 Some marginalia commands, editorially



36 Flavorful



38 2000s, for one



41 Center or the guy next to him



43 Beirut's there



46 Lower electrical capability



48 Grace land?



49 Was bleeped on TV



50 River of Rome



53 Hissy fit



54 Western state



57 Savings vehicle



58 Bird beak



59 Legendary Ripken



60 67.5 degrees on a compass





solution





