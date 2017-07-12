Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Right-hand page of a book

  6 Conception of perfection

 11 Fig. that goes around and around

 14 Moral guideline

 15 Crack a crossword

 16 Make viewable, in a way

 17 Cause of a blackout

 19 Press coverage, so to speak

 20 Chivalrous chaps

 21 Hospital stat?

 23 Talents and owned properties, e.g.

 26 Artificially formal

 27 Undefiled

 28 Frankfurter

 29 Half a cocktail name

 30 Sam of the Watergate hearings

 32 Gummy, sticky substances

 35 Cremation vessels

 37 Like delayed broadcasts

 39 Coin destination, sometimes

 40 Corolla part

 42 Staircase post

 44 Deceive

 45 Arachnid

 47 Stuff made in a mixer

 49 Discolored

 51 Calls off, as a mission

 52 Legendary director Billy

 53 Neighbor of Egypt

 55 Asian sash

 56 Word on a janitor's door

 61 Gun, as an engine

 62 Imposing, light-filled lobbies

 63 Where there's water, water everywhere

 64 Before, poetically

 65 Under, poetically

 66 Virtuous

DOWN

  1 Tosser of a jump ball

  2 Airport abbr.

  3 Greek x

  4 Slight traces of color

  5 Eight acting as one (var.)

  6 The correct form of this puzzle's theme

  7 Tracks persistently

  8 One who's a "little" busy in December?

  9 Emulate a pilot

 10 Renting out, as an apartment

 11 Color spreader

 12 Dating from

 13 Put in a foul mood

 18 Something that may fall out of Vogue?

 22 Fake pats on the buns?

 23 Behave in an unruly manner

 24 Stock allotment

 25 "Goodness gracious"

 26 Muscle-bone connector

 28 Windshield cleaner

 31 Like many country barns

 33 Indicate a direction

 34 Some marginalia commands, editorially

 36 Flavorful

 38 2000s, for one

 41 Center or the guy next to him

 43 Beirut's there

 46 Lower electrical capability

 48 Grace land?

 49 Was bleeped on TV

 50 River of Rome

 53 Hissy fit

 54 Western state

 57 Savings vehicle

 58 Bird beak

 59 Legendary Ripken

 60 67.5 degrees on a compass

solution



 



