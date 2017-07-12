puzzle
ACROSS
1 Right-hand page of a book
6 Conception of perfection
11 Fig. that goes around and around
14 Moral guideline
15 Crack a crossword
16 Make viewable, in a way
17 Cause of a blackout
19 Press coverage, so to speak
20 Chivalrous chaps
21 Hospital stat?
23 Talents and owned properties, e.g.
26 Artificially formal
27 Undefiled
28 Frankfurter
29 Half a cocktail name
30 Sam of the Watergate hearings
32 Gummy, sticky substances
35 Cremation vessels
37 Like delayed broadcasts
39 Coin destination, sometimes
40 Corolla part
42 Staircase post
44 Deceive
45 Arachnid
47 Stuff made in a mixer
49 Discolored
51 Calls off, as a mission
52 Legendary director Billy
53 Neighbor of Egypt
55 Asian sash
56 Word on a janitor's door
61 Gun, as an engine
62 Imposing, light-filled lobbies
63 Where there's water, water everywhere
64 Before, poetically
65 Under, poetically
66 Virtuous
DOWN
1 Tosser of a jump ball
2 Airport abbr.
3 Greek x
4 Slight traces of color
5 Eight acting as one (var.)
6 The correct form of this puzzle's theme
7 Tracks persistently
8 One who's a "little" busy in December?
9 Emulate a pilot
10 Renting out, as an apartment
11 Color spreader
12 Dating from
13 Put in a foul mood
18 Something that may fall out of Vogue?
22 Fake pats on the buns?
23 Behave in an unruly manner
24 Stock allotment
25 "Goodness gracious"
26 Muscle-bone connector
28 Windshield cleaner
31 Like many country barns
33 Indicate a direction
34 Some marginalia commands, editorially
36 Flavorful
38 2000s, for one
41 Center or the guy next to him
43 Beirut's there
46 Lower electrical capability
48 Grace land?
49 Was bleeped on TV
50 River of Rome
53 Hissy fit
54 Western state
57 Savings vehicle
58 Bird beak
59 Legendary Ripken
60 67.5 degrees on a compass
solution