Top students have successful parents?

A teenager named Xiong Xuan'ang recently gained public attention after he became the top gaokao (national college entrance examinations) scorer in Beijing. In an interview, he declared that his achievement was largely the result of his parents' instruction and Beijing's educational resources.



In his opinion, top scorers are more likely to be born into middle- or upper-class families because their parents are usually intellectuals and tend to be successful.



Xiong said his parents are diplomats and that their influence unconsciously formed his character. By his estimation, it is becoming increasingly harder for students who come from lower or working class families to succeed.



Xiong's point of view aggravated the anxiety of many young middle-class parents who worry that it's getting hard to achieve social mobility, which they believe might cause their children to lose out on opportunities.



There is no doubt that Xiong's parents are successful. They have also educated a successful child. But in my opinion, it's one's capacity for learning that creates a high achiever.



Although the study environment is important, a more decisive factor should be the individual's ability to learn, comprehend, concentrate and persevere.



Geniuses study and test well. But acing gaokao also requires some luck. For example, bad health can lead to failure. Not to mention that some people are more "book smart" than others, and they happen to have the talent to test well.



From Xiong's point of view, successful children tend to have successful parents. I don't agree. I'm afraid he ignored the fact that some successful parents are more likely to dedicate themselves to their career rather than their family, leaving less time to instruct their children.



I don't know how Xiong's parents balance between their diplomatic career and their child's education. What I know of the diplomat life is that it is not as easy as people imagine. Most of the diplomats are stationed abroad for more than three years, and their children are more likely to live with their grandparents in China or abroad with their parents. So, how can we conclude that the success of a student is solely due to the success of his parents?



Only if a student tries his or her best and makes very few mistakes can they possibly become a top scorer, regardless of their parents' success.



Brilliance is the combined result of learned and innate skill.



As parents, we should undoubtedly make an effort to create as good a study environment as we can for our children. We should also set a good example for them. However, there is no need to be torn up about the quality of the study environment we provide for our children, as geniuses are born, not made.



I believe every child has their own talent in different fields. Even if one is not good at school, they may become successful in other areas.



Doing our best should be enough.



