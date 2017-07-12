Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

throw (something) from high up



高空抛物



(ɡāokōnɡ pāowù)

A: Yesterday night while I was walking by the buildings in our community, a beverage bottle fell out of the sky and nearly hit me.



昨天晚上我在小区楼底下散步的时候,一个饮料瓶从空中掉下来差点把我砸到。



(zuótiān wǎnshànɡ wǒzài xiǎoqū lóudǐxià sànbù de shíhòu, yīɡè yǐnliàopínɡ cónɡ kōnɡzhōnɡ diàoxiàlái chàdiǎn bǎwǒ zádào.)

B: That's really scary! Luckily it didn't hit you. I heard that even small things can cause real damage if it falls from a high floor.



太吓人了！还好没有砸中你。我听说即便是很小的物品,从高层掉下来也就会有很大的杀伤力。



(tài xiàrén le! háihǎo méiyǒu zázhōnɡ nǐ. wǒ tīnɡshuō jíbiànshì hěnxiǎode wùpǐn, cónɡɡāocénɡ diàoxiàlái yě jiù huìyǒu hěndàde shāshānɡlì.)

A: Yup. Throwing stuff like this from high up should be strictly prohibited. If caught people should be severely punished .



是啊,这种高空抛物应该严令禁止,一旦发现应严加处罚。



(shì a, zhèzhǒnɡ ɡāokōnɡ pāowù yīnɡɡāi yánlìnɡ jìnzhǐ, yīdàn fāxiàn yīnɡ yánjiā chǔfá.)